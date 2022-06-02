DASHER – Georgia Christian School held a graduation ceremony steeped in tradition for the Class of 2022.
The class chose as its commencement speaker Lori Alley (Class of 1984), a recent retiree from Georgia Christian, school officials said in a statement.
Alley served the school in a variety of positions from 2005 to present, and spoke fondly of her memories of teaching members of the Class of 2022 in their early years in pre-K. Alley’s advice to the members of the graduating class centered around acknowledging the importance of the people and places God reveals to them in their lives.
In keeping with the theme of tradition, both the salutatorian and valedictorian of the Class of 2022 are children of alumni. Salutatorian Tiffany Taylor spoke of her fond memories of joining the class and of finding her place within it. Valedictorian Samantha Johnson encouraged her class members to reach ever higher in the next stages of their lives.
There are 19 members of the Class of 2022.
Service awards were given to Sarah Russell and Drew Horton, with more than 200 service hours each, school officials said. The Class of 2022 collectively completed more than 2,600 service hours during the course of their high school careers.
First and Second Honor Merit Awards were given to Sarah Russell and Evie Hazel as the students with the next two highest grade point averages after valedictorian and salutatorian.
"The award of Mr. & Miss GCS, given to the senior young lady and gentleman considered to exemplify the qualifications and ideals of leadership in the areas of Christianity, scholarship, friendship, and service, were given to Bennett Hatcher and Tiffany Taylor," school officials said.
The James R. Lee Math Scholarship and the Senior Bible Award were awarded to Samantha Johnson.
Alley was also named the recipient of the 2022 Pine Embers Dedication.
