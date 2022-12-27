VALDOSTA – Joyce Aigen, 91, founder of JL Concepts, is featured in EDGE magazine.
The nationally distributed magazine is sent to promotional products specialists across the United States.
Aigen is still active in her Valdosta business. Her accomplishments are not limited to being one of the first women inducted into the Valdosta Rotary Club, 2004 Junior Women’s League Woman of the Year and an ADDY award recipient.
The magazine article compares Aigen to a “priceless gem” for her more than 50 years in the promotional products trade.
“(Aigen) is clearly a born leader. … Joyce is always thinking of her clients, and is always creative,” according to the magazine article.
Aigen’s early clients included the technology company IBM and major airline TWA, according to a statement about the magazine article.
Her promotional products business continues today in Valdosta “and her years of experience in the promotional trade are held in high value by long-term clients,” according to the statement.
The extensive interview with Valdosta’s senior promotional products specialist details suggestions for success given by Aigen based on her years of promotional work and success in the industry. They include:
– “Let go of the fear of competition when it comes to helping other distributors.”
– “You must take advantage of every educational opportunity. Learn all you can.”
Aigen is also involved in the Learning in Retirement program sponsored by Valdosta State University.
“At age 91, she is an illustration that you are never too old to apply past skills to present challenges,” according to the statement.
