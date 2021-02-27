HAHIRA – Though the pandemic canceled the Hahira Honey Bee Festival last year, the popular event is buzzing back into town in September for its 40th year, organizers announced this month.
Lana Hall, committee chairperson, confirmed the festivities will kick off on Sept. 27 and continue with arts and crafts Oct. 1-2. The parade will be held noon, Oct. 2. Honey Bee is usually hosted near Main Street in Hahira.
Mamie Sorrell and Adeline Landrum started the festival in 1982 with the purpose of livening up Hahira, Hall said. The occasion has grown from being held over the course of a weekend to being week-long, she said.
"We feel our festival is unique because we look for ways to bring together all walks of life to enjoy a safe and happy time with family and friends," Hall said. "You will see mostly everyone smiling and enjoying a day of fun together."
Vendors come from throughout the state and surrounding states.
A key feature, and possibly a crowd favorite, are Shriners. They have been with Honey Bee since its inception and work to entertain visitors while riding in tiny cars, motorcycles and floats.
The planning process for the festival spans a year and includes a committee of about 25 people.
"It takes an entire community to make it happen," Hall said. "We depend on our first responders, city employees and townspeople to help us bring it all together."
Early planning consists of nailing down a theme and dates and ordering supplies, Hall said. A meeting with city leaders takes place in January or February and vendors are contacted by March.
"Many of our arts & craft vendors will gear their wares to blend into our theme each year," Hall said.
A 5K with a professional time keeper and a Kids Zone are included in the festival.
Hall said she believes the festival has a reputation of being one of the best events regionally with the parade specifically being named the best of the South.
"We take those comments very seriously and strive to meet the expectations," she said. "We are a community that comes together every year and we could not carry on the legacy without our city employees, first responders, local leadership and citizens."
The profits from the festival benefit community organizations such as Bee Keeping Education, Food Pantry, Hahira Library, schools, Jacobs' Ladder Therapeutic Riding Center, Shriners Burn Centers and the Lowndes High School Junior ROTC program. Veterans also receive assistance.
This year, the Georgia Sheriff's Boys Ranch will be honored.
The theme for Honey Bee will be "Protecting Our Youth, Preserving Our Future."
A person who has impacted the community will serve as grand marshal of the parade and a local Hahira resident will be honored.
"Our parade is one of the highlights of the festival. It gives everyone a warm and happy feeling. Kids are especially delighted with all the color and character of the parade," Hall said.
"We feel all visitors to our festival will be very cautious, wear masks, spread out more and make use of all avenues to stay safe for themselves as well as others."
Thousands of people usually line Main Street to watch the annual parade and vendors spread across a nearby lot at the Hahira Depot; this year, food vendors are limited.
"The festival does bring in a large number of people each year, and this year does bring unique challenges. We plan to state our precautions this year very early with our vendors, community citizens, committee members and local media," Hall said.
"We will encourage all to take advantage of the ways to stay safe that have been stated by our local health care providers, first responders and local officials. We will all work together to be safe and have fun. We have plenty of area to spread out so that will help, also."
If Lowndes County coronavirus case numbers worsen, the committee is prepared to be advised by the health department and decide in late summer whether or not to cancel or postpone the gathering. Hall said organizers are not expecting to cancel.
A beauty pageant has gotten a makeover and will be led by director Lacy Ross, a former pageant winner and a national judge. As of last week, there were 50 entrants for the pageants.
Festival T-shirts are currently on sale for $15 with a $5 shipping fee. Ordering can be done at the Hahira Farmers Market and via Facebook. For more information, visit facebook.com/17honeybeefestival.
More information about the pageant and arts and crafts vendor registration is available at hahirahoneybeefest.com. Food vendors should call Hall at (229) 794-1425.
