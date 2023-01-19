VALDOSTA — Tunes for Tots returned for the first time in three years.
Last Saturday, Jan. 14, nearly 280 children and parents flooded Valdosta State University Fine Arts Building for the return of the popular program.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the program was paused for nearly three years.
Doug Farwell, executive director of Valdosta Symphony Orchestra, said, “We are excited to be back, to do this once again for children in the community.”
Jacinta and Kenneth Howell Jr. brought their children, Kenneth III, Kannon and Kourson, back for the first time since 2020.
Kenneth said, “The arts are important for children to stimulate their minds and music is especially important in our household.”
“The exposure to the arts is not always available and we are grateful to VSU for making this experience available for children of all ages, races and socioeconomic backgrounds,” Jacinta said.
Children of all ages experienced different instruments under the guidance of the Valdosta Symphony Orchestra musicians.
The event featured three phases including an instrument demonstration, a South Georgia String Project performance and the instrument petting zoo.
Farwell said, “This is a great way for children to learn and experience multiple instruments with the hope they will one day choose an instrument to learn.”
Kristin Yu, director of the South Georgia String Project, said registration is available for spring for violin, viola, cello and bass lessons.
The Valdosta Symphony Guild, which provides support for the Valdosta Symphony Orchestra and its educational programs, sponsored the event.
