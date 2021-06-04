ELDORADO – A Tift County sheriff's deputy and a man were seriously injured Friday morning after a shootout in this Tift County community.
Authorities have not released the identities of either person. The Tift County Sheriff's Office requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to conduct the investigation.
The incident marks the 36th GBI investigation involving shootings with Georgia law enforcement this year, according to a GBI statement.
"Preliminary information indicates that early Friday morning (June 4), Tift County sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 call about a disturbance by two men in an Eldorado neighborhood located in the 1400 block of Tifton Eldorado Road," according to the GBI statement. "The men were reportedly knocking on multiple doors. Deputies located the men and attempted to identify them.
"During the incident, one of the men fired shots at a deputy, striking the deputy multiple times. Another deputy returned fire, striking the man. Both the injured deputy and injured man are in serious condition."
The second man was taken into custody.
The GBI will continue to conduct an independent investigation, authorities said. Once the investigation is complete, it will be submitted to the Tift County District Attorney’s Office for review.
