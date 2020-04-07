VALDOSTA – The first Tift County resident has succumbed to the coronavirus, according to a South Health District statement.
The patient, a 62-year-old woman with underlying health conditions, was hospitalized at Tift Regional Medical Center, according to the district statement.
In Lowndes, the county has 44 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health noon update Tuesday.
The update shows an increase of two cases in the county from 7 p.m. Monday.
South Georgia Medical Center was treating 29 confirmed COVID-19 patients as of 12:05 p.m. Tuesday, according to its daily report.
The hospital has discharged 10 COVID-19 patients and had three patients waiting for testing results as of the same time, according to the report.
For more data on Lowndes and the surrounding countries, The Valdosta Daily Times has created a database to track COVID-19 across the South Health District.
To reach the database, click the link here.
The GDPH status report is updated twice a day — once at noon and once at 7 p.m. The SGMC daily report is updated daily at 12:30 p.m. The Times database is updated daily after noon.
