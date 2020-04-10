VALDOSTA – Three post office employees at the Valdosta Northside Station have tested positive for COVID-19, the United States Postal Service confirmed in a statement Friday.
The USPS said it believes the risk is low for employees who work at the location and will alert employees of any further developments.
USPS would not confirm the roles of the workers at the location, citing the Rehabilitation Act and the Privacy Act, according to the statement.
