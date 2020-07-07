VALDOSTA — Three more Lowndes County residents have died of COVID-19, according to reports released Tuesday.
According to the South Health District, three more Lowndes County residents succumbed to COVID-19: an 80-year-old woman, a 78-year-old man and a 99-year-old man. All three had been hospitalized and it was unknown if they had underlying health conditions as of Tuesday morning.
A total of 15 Lowndes residents have died due to the coronavirus, according to the district.
The death count in Lowndes County has nearly quadrupled in the past two weeks, jumping from four deaths on June 22 to 15 this week. Prior to the recent increase, it had been two months without a COVID-19 death, according to The Valdosta Daily Times COVID-19 Database.
For more data on Lowndes and the surrounding counties, The Valdosta Daily Times has created a database to track COVID-19 across the South Health District.
To reach the database, click the link here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.