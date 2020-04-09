VALDOSTA — Lowndes County has 53 confirmed cases of the coronavirus as of 7 p.m. Thursday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health daily status report.
The new county total is an increase of three cases from the noon update.
For more data on Lowndes and the surrounding counties, The Valdosta Daily Times has created a database to track COVID-19 across the South Health District.
To reach the database, click the link here.
The GDPH status report is updated twice a day — once at noon and once at 7 p.m. The VDT database is updated daily after noon.
