VALDOSTA — Three Lowndes County school students have tested positive for COVID-19 during the past week, according to the weekly update released Friday afternoon by the school system.
Out of 10,634 students, three students had a new positive COVID-19 status, 35 were quarantined due to possible exposure at school and an additional 56 were quarantined due to possible community exposure, according to the Lowndes County Schools report.
The 10,634 total includes both face-to-face and virtual students as virtual students still participate in some face-to-face extracurriculars, such as sports and band, making it important to keep track of their status as well, according to school officials.
There were two new employee cases out of 1,390 employees. Eight employees are quarantined for possible community exposure.
Updates do not identify which schools the students attend.
"For the past seven days, Lowndes County Schools positive COVID-19 cases of faculty and students is .042% compared to the Lowndes County community data reported by the Department of Public Health of .096%. The quarantine vs. positive cases reflects the school systems efforts to mitigate spread," according to the school system update.
