VALDOSTA – With hit songs such as “She Works Hard for the Money,” “Hot Stuff,” “On the Radio,” “Love to Love You Baby,” “Last Dance,” it takes a lot to play Donna Summer.
For “Summer,” a nationally touring musical coming to Valdosta this week, three performers play the singer dubbed the “Queen of Disco.”
Brittny Smith plays “Diva Donna,” Charis Gullage, “Disco Donna,” and Amahri Edwards-Jones plays the young “Duckling Donna.”
They play Summer during different parts of her life and career. In earlier scenes, Smith said she has a dual role playing Summer’s mother to Edwards-Jones’ young Donna.
Gullage and Edwards-Jones admit they are too young to have experienced the 1970s height of the disco era but Smith said she is a little closer to the time when Summer was the “Queen of Disco.”
LaDonna Adrian Gaines was born in 1947 in Boston where she spent her childhood singing gospel music in the church choir. She rose to fame in the disco era with a string of memorable hits in the 1970s into the 1980s. She passed away in 2012.
In addition to singing, Summer wrote songs and acted.
The three Donnas said most people don’t realize Summer wrote the majority of her songs.
“But she was more than just the music,” Smith said.
Smith and Gullage had plenty of archival material to portray Summer during the diva and disco eras of her life respectively. They also face certain expectations from audiences familiar with Summer during those famous periods of her life.
But Edwards-Jones plays Summer before the fame, even before the name Donna Summer. She plays young LaDonna Adrian Gaines.
To play the younger Donna, she said she tries to “envision what she was like and what she would become.” While Smith said her “Diva Donna” looks back on where she’s been.
The musical is written in a way that allows the Donnas to share the stage. All three of the Donnas perform “Last Dance” together, for example, Gullage said.
And all three say they enjoy performing and touring together.
The show started in November and has been traveling across the nation. Last week, when The Valdosta Daily Times interviewed the three Donnas via Zoom, they were in Augusta preparing for their set of Georgia performances, leading to the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts Presenter Series show scheduled for Thursday evening, Jan. 27.
Smith is the veteran touring performer. She has been performing in traveling musicals and shows for years, she said, with work that includes “Dreamgirls,” “The Color Purple,” etc. She has performed in about 30 countries, she said.
“Summer” marks Gullage and Edwards-Jones’ first national tour, they said.
Smith said she offered advice for touring, performing on the road, budgeting money, etc., when asked in the early days of the show, but she added that has mostly stopped now.
But the woman who plays “Diva Donna” has plenty of experiences to share from her touring career. “Oh, I have lots of stories to tell,” Smith said, laughing.
The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts Presenter Series hosts “Summer: The Donna Summer Musical,” 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27, Mathis City Auditorium, 2300 N. Ashley St. An option, pre-show dinner is available at 6 p.m. prior to the show. More information: Visit turnercenter.org or call Turner Center for the Arts, (229) 247-2787. “Summer” is the first Presenter Series show with the Three Redneck Tenors scheduled for Feb. 17 and the Greatest Piano Men, March 15.
