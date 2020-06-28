ATLANTA — Georgia hit a new milestone Sunday: breaking 2,000 new COVID-19 cases in a single day.
The Peach State added 2,225 COVID-19 cases Sunday, marking record-high increases in three-consecutive day cases.
Georgia has reported 77,210 confirmed coronavirus cases and 2,778 related deaths since the outbreak started, according to the Sunday update by the Georgia Department of Public Health.
That's up from 74,985 cases and 2,776 deaths Saturday.
Despite the massive rise of new cases during the past week, Gov. Brian Kemp said Friday morning he has no plans to impose new restrictions or require Georgians to wear masks.
The department reports 10,711 people have been hospitalized due to coronavirus and 2,268 people have been admitted into intensive care units; however, the website notes the number could be underreported.
State cases have gone up by 62% in June, while viral testing – what deems a person as having the COVID-19 or not – has increased 71%, according to The Valdosta Daily Times COVID-19 database.
Also, 806,938 Georgians have been tested for the virus and the state is reporting an 8.8% positive result rate.
The department reported Black Georgians account for 22,192 cases while white Georgians account for 25,758 cases. The race of 22,103 cases is listed as unknown.
