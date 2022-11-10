VALDOSTA – A welfare check led to the discovery of three dead bodies in a Lowndes County residence.
Three people, identified only as adults, were discovered dead in a Hilltop Drive residence Wednesday afternoon, according to a Lowndes County Sheriff's Office report released Thursday.
At about 1 p.m., Nov. 9, deputies were dispatched to the Valdosta residence for a welfare check on a person who did not show up to work a scheduled shift.
"Upon arrival, deputies were unable to contact anyone within the residence but were able to see someone with an apparent injury inside," according to the sheriff's office statement. "After forcing entry within the residence, deputies discovered three adults deceased."
Authorities are withholding the identities of the three people, pending notification of family members, authorities said.
The investigation is on-going.
Authorities encourage anyone with information to contact the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office criminal investigation division, (229) 671-2900.
