VALDOSTA – Thirty-four Lowndes County Schools students are quarantined and eight have a confirmed COVID-19 status in the past week.
The report comes a week after no students or teachers were quarantined or diagnosed with the virus.
Of the 34 quarantined, 14 are quarantined due to possible exposure at school and an additional 20 are quarantined due to community exposure, school officials said in a statement released late last week.
Lowndes County Schools reported a student population of 10,520.
One new employee case was reported out of 1,390 employees. Three employees are quarantined due to possible community exposure.
"For the past seven days, Lowndes County Schools' positive COVID-19 cases of faculty and students is .0756% compared to the Lowndes County community data reported by the Department of Public Health of .026%.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.