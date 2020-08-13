VALDOSTA — COVID-19 has taken the lives of 50 Lowndes County residents so far, and about a third of those lost to the virus lived in the same place.
Sixteen residents of the PruittHealth-Lakehaven nursing home, 410 E. Northside Drive, have died due to the coronavirus, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. Sixty-one residents currently live at the facility, and as of Wednesday, 67% of residents tested for COVID-19 were positive. Sixty residents had tested positive for COVID-19 from the 90 who received tests, and 30 of those people had recovered, according to GDPH.
"The health and safety of our patients and staff are top priorities at PruittHealth. We are deeply saddened by the losses we've experienced at PruittHealth-Lakehaven and offer our sincerest condolences to the patients' families and loved ones during this difficult time," read a statement provided by the PruittHealth communications department.
Ten patients are active cases having tested positive for COVID-19 as of Wednesday afternoon and three staff members were currently positive, according to PruittHealth communications.
The state public health department reported the same afternoon that 25 staff members at the Lakehaven facility have tested positive for the virus since the beginning of the pandemic.
"Like many skilled nursing facilities, PruittHealth-Lakehaven has been carefully monitoring patients for symptoms of COVID-19," read the statement. "As part of our commitment to caring, we began testing for COVID-19 as aggressively as the testing supply would allow. To date, all of the patients and staff have been tested at PruittHealth-Lakehaven."
The nursing home company said Wednesday the Lakehaven location was escalated to "Alert Code Red status" June 11. The status means visitors and nonessential personnel have been prohibited from entering the facility at the time as long as the red alert remains active in addition to increased cleaning frequency and postponing communal activities.
PruittHealth said it screens staff and patients daily along with having isolation units built in the facility and an "air scrubber system" installed.
Deaths due to COVID-19 in Lowndes had remained exceedingly low during the early months of the pandemic. Sitting at four virus deaths in the county for a two-month period, April 23 to June 22, deaths remained static despite cases of the virus rising daily.
A surge in local deaths began in late June that has continued until today.
A timeline of when the deaths occurred from the Lakehaven facility was not provided by PruittHealth.
PruittHealth operates nursing facilities in Georgia, Florida, North Carolina and South Carolina and has four locations in Lowndes County including Lakehaven.
One of the three other local facilities is Crestwood, 415 Pendleton Place. Crestwood has experienced a higher positive rate than Lakehaven with 69%, but it has not seen the same number of deaths with only four as of Wednesday, according to the GDPH.
Crestwood houses 55 residents and had 37 of the 54 resident tests return as positive. Crestwood staff infections have mirrored Lakehaven's total as 24 Crestwood staff have contracted the virus.
Two other local PruittHealth facilities — Holly Hill, 413 Pendleton Place, and 2501 N. Ashley St. — have not suffered the same levels of coronavirus outbreak as Lakehaven and Crestwood.
PruittHealth's Holly Hill and Valdosta locations house more people — 74 and 87, respectively — but have seen few cases of the virus and no deaths, according to the GDPH.
Holly Hill has not had a resident test positive for the virus out of 81 tested and only four staff have been positive. Two of the 87 residents tested at the Valdosta location have been positive, and like Holly Hill, four staff have tested positive.
PruittHealth said it follows public health guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services and asked patients, their families and employees to call the Emergency Operations Center, (855) 742-5983 for any concerns.
