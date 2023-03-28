VALDOSTA — S.L. Mason third graders finalized their science unit this month by completing a Georgia Regions Project.
Students were able to submit a poster, PowerPoint presentation or diorama to show their knowledge in this culminating activity.
“Everyone definitely put forth their best efforts in order to show what they had learned from the unit. Projects were put on display for all to enjoy,” school officials said in a statement.
