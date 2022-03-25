VALDOSTA – Being titled “The Promise” seems more appropriate this year than ever.
While the passion play production has a decades-long Easter tradition in South Georgia, it’s been three years since it last played. Park Avenue United Methodist Church members were preparing for the spring 2020 production when the COVID-19 pandemic closed everything, Kathy Wright, show director and church director of music, said. “The Promise” didn’t return in 2021, also because of the pandemic.
But the church knew “The Promise” would be back.
Now, it is here.
“The Promise” opens this weekend in the sanctuary of Park Avenue United Methodist Church. Wright, Senior Pastor Jimmy Towson and Associate Pastor Jamie Bone sat down in the sanctuary to discuss “The Promise.”
Audiences can expect to see some of the traditions of past productions continue with new songs and some different perspectives, but as they all noted, the essence of the “Greatest Story Ever Told” does not change.
In many cases, the cast represents generations within the church. Some of the current adult cast members played children cast members years ago. For many years, Terry Hiers played the young disciple Peter; now, he plays the older Peter who narrates “The Promise.”
Hiers is also charged with set construction and set-up; during the interview about the show, he arrived in the sanctuary to check on a set detail.
As it has for several years, “The Promise” centers on an older Peter in jail where he shares the story of Jesus with a jailer.
“The idea is that Peter is in jail but it is the jailer who is in prison,” Bone said in a previous interview, referring to the jailer learning of Christ, forgiveness and redemption from Peter.
Bone penned the scene several years ago. And while she has shaped the majority of the script through the years, she has left certain parts untouched.
“The Promise” also has elements established by past directors, such as Reese Nelson and the late Jim Perry.
Perry created “God Hath Provided the Lamb,” the precursor of “The Promise.” When Perry died, the annual production could have stalled but it didn’t. It continued.
Dane Boruff is a fairly recent addition in the starring role. B
oruff started playing the key role of Jesus in “The Promise” in 2018.
He returns this year to Jesus for the third time, Wright said.
“The Promise” is scheduled to play 2 p.m. Saturday, March 26; 7 p.m. Sunday through Tuesday, March 27-29, Park Avenue United Methodist Church, 100 E. Park Ave.
No admission charge, open seating. More information: Call (229) 242-3562; or visit www.paumc.com.
