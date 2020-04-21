VALDOSTA – A return to "normal" starts Friday.
On April 24, gyms, bowling alleys, hair salons, massage therapists, tattoo parlors, barber shops and similar businesses will be allowed to open in Georgia. Movie theaters, private social clubs and restaurant dine-in services can open their doors Monday, April 27.
Those businesses have been shuttered for the past few weeks following Gov. Brian Kemp’s April 2 shelter-in-place mandate due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
That changed Monday.
While the state is still under a shelter-in-place order until the end of the month, Kemp made concessions for specific businesses.
On the heels of Kemp's announcement that Georgia would begin to reopen many businesses and its economy Friday, The Valdosta Daily Times spoke with members of the community about how the governor’s decision will affect them in the coming days and weeks.
Valdosta Mayor Scott James Matheson did not expect a decision to reopen so soon.
“I was kind of stunned," he said. “... I expected to hear sheltered-in-place until the 30th and we can start moving on May 1 and then the steps to move but yeah, he went early.”
The move was surprising, but Matheson agrees with it.
“I’m fine with it,” he said. “Matter of fact, in a correspondence to him I said if all indicators point to that direction we’d love to get back to work a week early. I’m saying it’s got to be handled responsibly but I think there’s a new level of expectation by you and me and every individual as well.”
The announcement came as welcome news to Bill Slaughter, chairman of the Lowndes County Board of Commissioners.
“Well personally I’m glad to see things begin to open up. ... I think it’s time to open it back up,” he said. “I certainly do believe it has also changed the way a lot of us are going to go about our day-to-day lives. I certainly would encourage folks to continue to practice (social) distancing. I think that’s really clear.”
The chairman said he does not see local government deviating much from Kemp's guidelines.
Matheson said the city will abide by the governor’s guidelines outlined on his office’s official website. He recognizes that Kemp’s decision to reopen businesses by the end of the week could be seen as controversial.
“Daddy can’t always tell you what to do and how to move. But we have to,” Matheson said. “People that also say we’re going to shelter at home for the next calendar year also don’t get it. Somewhere the two intersect and both are open for criticism.”
Slaughter said he sees positive signs from his communication with South Georgia Medical Center and emergency services.
“I feel like my communication with the health department, working very closely with Ashley Tye, our emergency management director, it seems like that the hospital is in a good position,” he said. “They’ve had time to work on (personal protection equipment) issues, work on critical bed issues. So, they’re moving forward very well with that.”
Ronnie Dean, SGMC chief executive officer, offered a similar though tentative level of optimism about the hospital’s current level of preparedness.
When asked about COVID-19 supply reserves such as PPE and masks, Dean said SGMC was “very well-supplied” as of Tuesday afternoon, but that could always change.
“If there is a significantly large surge, we could be strained although we have prepared for a large surge of patients,” he said. “So, today, we’re good."
While current trends involving the coronavirus at SGMC appear to be moving in the right direction, Dean emphasized while positive, it is still early and the fight against the virus continues.
“I think what folks realize is that there are trends and it does appear, at least at South Georgia Medical Center, we are experiencing less hospitalizations. Now, that’s an early trend and it does not mean that we’re out of the woods,” Dean said. “So, I would say that’s a positive side and we are having many more leave the hospital and recovering at home.”
A considerable rise in confirmed COVID-19 cases is possible because of ramped up testing efforts, he said.
“We know with an increase in testing we’re going to have more positive numbers as time moves along, but the real key in all of this is whether or not our health care frontline was in a position where they could manage the critically ill (if) they end up at the hospital,” Slaughter said. “I believe and am convinced that they are ready.”
Dr. William Grow, DPH South Health District health director, echoed Slaughter’s point about a potential rise in cases due to expanded testing and following CDC and state guidelines will be key to curtailing a large increase in cases.
“We will continue responding and serving our communities as we have been throughout this pandemic. Testing numbers are increasing and we know this will mean a spike in numbers, but we just continue to encourage all residents of our district to practice social distancing, stay home when possible and adhere to the guidelines the governor has put out,” Grow said.
“Abiding by the guidelines and social distancing protocols put out by the governor, the Department of Public Health and the CDC will be crucial as these businesses begin to reopen, ” he said.
Matheson and Slaughter have similar views about how people across the globe have developed new routines such as adopting social distancing and increased hygiene measures such as hand washing.
“People want to do the right thing,” Matheson said. “We just gotta keep reminding them to do the right thing and reminding this animal is still out there waiting to bite you.”
Gyms are one category of business that can flip the lights back on and allow customers inside starting Friday.
Shawn Eikenberry, co-owner of Winnersville Fitness, said he was not surprised when asked to shut his gym down weeks ago.
Prior to shutting down, the Norman Drive gym prepared for the COVID-19 pandemic by doubling staff and furthering sanitation within the gym.
“We understood and we’re just going to follow directives given to us by the governor and the mayor of Valdosta,” Eikenberry said, “so when we were told to shut down, we did it to try to help out and do our part. Financially, it was a tough call, a big decision, but we knew it was the right thing to do in hopes to fight the COVID-19 virus.”
Eikenberry plans to open his doors 4:30 a.m. Friday.
He said he will adhere to all social distancing guidelines and has adjusted gym equipment to ensure meeting the required six-foot distance protocol. Every other treadmill and elliptical has been shut down and movable benches have been relocated.
In hiring more employees, one person per shift will clean and sanitize before and after each person utilizes equipment. Members are responsible for cleaning after themselves, Eikenberry said.
Winnersville has six sanitizing stations located throughout the gym, he said.
“We have plenty of people on staff to be able to handle the hours that were there to keep it continuously clean,” Eikenberry said.
Anyone who feels sick or has symptoms of any kind is encouraged to stay home, he said.
Though no one is required to wear masks or gloves, they are recommended.
Eikenberry thanks gym members for supporting and standing behind Winnersville.
Heather Tison, a hairstylist at The Hair Clinic, said she sees the governor's move as giving businesses an option to open if they choose.
“I’m all for businesses opening with caution and still go by the safety measures put in place by the CDC guidelines,” she said. “It may be difficult to run a business with all these significant measures, but a least we are given a chance to make an income.”
As a self-employed hairstylist, Tison said she lives week-to-week with her income and receiving financial assistance becomes much harder while being self employed.
Tison said she received a stimulus check as part of the more than $2 trillion emergency relief package passed by Congress weeks ago but that only goes so far.
“I’m one of the lucky ones, some hairstylists didn’t even receive a stimulus check. When you are used to having a certain amount of income, your bills reflect that,” she said. "I’m sure Kemp is only trying to do what’s best for our citizens and our economy."
Restaurant Steel Magnolias will remain closed despite the option to open Monday.
In a Tuesday afternoon Facebook post, the downtown eatery posted “the health and safety of our community is our utmost concern and priority.” The restaurant management has not decided when it will reopen but it would do so when "confident that we can provide a safe and healthy experience for our guests and employees.”
As business owners adjust to their newly reopened shops, Matheson said he plans to ensure public health guidelines will still be followed.
“And I don’t mind stepping up marshaling others just to ... make sure those practices are in place,” he said. “I know that sounds like we’re being a bit of a nanny but I want us to move and I don’t want us to become a hotspot ... and beat it without shouting it.”
For now, the city will remain focused on helping shepherd local businesses as they start getting back to work, but that focus will shift to preparing for the 2020-21 school year, Matheson said.
Before putting backpacks and shoulder pads on, local schools will need to make significant changes to ensure the safety of their students.
“I think our next big fear factor is the school model and the contact sports and things like that,” Matheson said. “The conversation now is recovery, moving back to the work place safely. That’s the only thought we’re having from yesterday’s press conference to now, but the next discussion we’re going to have to have is that school model. ... That school model of 100 years doesn’t work, we’re going to have to start talking about shifts and separations and classroom size.”
The mayor said he has relied on health care experts during this period and will need to rely on city school officials “to reinvent their wheel” to prevent another outbreak.
With nearly 20,000 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Georgia, Dean knows the current positive situation could change but he said he hopes the community is starting to see a glimmer of light at the end of the pandemic.
“If we’re socially responsible and we adhere to the guidelines and rules, then, we don’t expect a major flare-up or influx as result of more spread but if we choose the other way and we erupt and we let our guard down, then we are concerned that there would be a next wave and naturally more people would be affected,” he said. “So, we’re cautiously optimistic about our community and the people in our community doing the right thing.”
Amanda M. Usher and Desiree Carver contributed to this report.
