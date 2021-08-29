VALDOSTA – Valdosta State University hosted the 30th Annual The Happening on Thursday, Aug. 26, on the university’s front lawn.
Last year due to COVID-19, The Happening took place on Palms Quad, the Georgia courtyard and the Langdale courtyard during three separate days.
This year, students who attended The Happening were not required to wear masks or stay six feet away from each other.
“I’m glad The Happening is back on the front lawn; you can actually get a feel for what the campus has to offer,” said Kennedi Crutcher, senior Public relations major and member of Kappa Upsilon chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority. “It feels great to be back on campus, I feel like VSU is doing a great job of handling the pandemic.”
The front lawn was filled with on-campus organizations, programs, offices, departments and colleges as well as off-campus businesses, religious organizations, nonprofits, civic groups, students, etc.
“Being back on campus is like a breath of fresh air. It’s good to interact with the students and offer our services to them,” said Darius Anthony, career opportunities assistant director.
Lynette Hepburn-Richardson and Alexus Garrett, both career opportunities counselors, said they are glad to be able to engage with students versus online interaction.
“I love being able to work with students face to face,” Garrett said. “The students seem to be more engaged and interested in the multitude of services that we provide.”
“I have freshman that are starting to thinking about where they should be and interested in what plans we have to help them along their collegiate journey,” Hepburn-Richardson said.
VSU student organizations were able to spread across the front lawn to market themselves to incoming freshmen, transfers and other students who may not be aware of their organizations.
Alexxa Abraham, senior middle grades education major and president of the Black Student League, said, “When I joined the Black Student League in 2018 it was my foundation and it felt amazing to be a part of a family not just an organization.
“We have a lot in store for BSL this semester and we are excited to help freshmen transition into college life while offering a family away from home,” Abraham said.
The Happening is a staple event for the university and the community for students to enjoy the outdoors while learning more about what the university and community have to offer.
