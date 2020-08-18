VALDOSTA – The Happening has become a staple of Valdosta State University's fall semester for 29 years and the pandemic won't stop the annual event.
However, it will have a different look for 2020, university officials said.
Through this event, students are given the opportunity to learn about Valdosta and its local businesses. It serves as a way for VSU to showcase its clubs and departments.
Traditionally, The Happening is a one-day event on VSU's front lawn.
With social distancing guidelines and a heightened need for safety, The Happening will be a four-day affair this year, university officials said.
A typical year includes more than 200 groups. Adding additional days means that a set number of groups will participate each day to ensure everyone gets a chance to participate while remaining safe.
More information for vendors and students can be found online at www.valdosta.edu/happening.
