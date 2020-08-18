The Happening: Community welcomes VSU students

In this 2019 file photo, VSU President Dr. Richard Carvajal meeting with the Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity booth Thursday during the 28th annual Valdosta State University The Happening. The Happening is scheduled to have a different look this year and different format due to the pandemic.

VALDOSTA – The Happening has become a staple of Valdosta State University's fall semester for 29 years and the pandemic won't stop the annual event. 

However, it will have a different look for 2020, university officials said.

Through this event, students are given the opportunity to learn about Valdosta and its local businesses. It serves as a way for VSU to showcase its clubs and departments.

Traditionally, The Happening is a one-day event on VSU's front lawn.

With social distancing guidelines and a heightened need for safety, The Happening will be a four-day affair this year, university officials said.

A typical year includes more than 200 groups. Adding additional days means that a set number of groups will participate each day to ensure everyone gets a chance to participate while remaining safe.

More information for vendors and students can be found online at www.valdosta.edu/happening.

