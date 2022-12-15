VALDOSTA — New Covenant Church presents “The Decision, The Musical” this weekend.
Kelsey Russo, director, said, “It is truly an amazing play and it was very special to me as a child.”
The musical was written in the early 1990s by Russo’s mother, Cindy, and performed at their previous church for 10 years.
Now, 21 years later Russo brings the musical to Valdosta.
Russo said, “I never wanted to let it go and I am glad to bring it back to life for a new generation of people.”
The musical will feature a cast of more than 50 people with recognizable and original songs.
The opening performance is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, and 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17. The show is free and open to the public.
The Friday show will include Valdosta State University’s American Sign Language department, Russo said.
Doors open 30 minutes before show time at New Covenant Church, 3531 Bemiss Road.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.