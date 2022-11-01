VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Garden Center hosts May Eason, founder of the popular Facebook page, "Beautiful Table Settings," Thursday, Nov. 3, at The Crescent reception hall, 904 N. Patterson St.
Two sessions are scheduled, 9 a.m.-noon and 1:30-4:30 p.m., center representatives said in a statement. Cost is $25 for each session. Parking is available across the street at Valdosta State University Continuing Education Building.
"The beautiful house will be open to attendees after each session for a free tour," center representatives said.
Tickets must be purchased in advance and may be purchased online at thecrescentvaldosta.com/shop.
Organizers emphasize there are two sessions, so people should purchase tickets for the specific time they plan to attend.
Limited seating is still available.
