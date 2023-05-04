VALDOSTA — The Ballet School will host its annual recital, “Wonderland,” 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, May 5, 6, at Mathis City Auditorium, 2300 N. Ashley St.
The show features dancers, ages 3 to 16 years old, performing tap, jazz, ballet, contemporary and hip-hop dances, organizers said.
“We hope to portray the playfulness and nostalgia for ‘Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland’ at this year’s recital. What a better way to celebrate a childhood classic than through the art of dance,” Kelly Avera, owner and artistic director, said.
The annual recital is free and open to the public, which is a 53-year-old tradition that The Ballet School, Avera and Makayla Weeks, artistic director, say they are proud to continue.
The 2023 performance will be dedicated to dance students currently battling cancer to express the company’s love and support.
Organizers said all proceeds from the raffle and flower fundraisers will go toward supporting the Annabelle Dykes family: www.facebook.com/TravelWithAnnabelle/.
The Ballet School’s vision is to make dance accessible to all and to use dance as a vehicle to inspire inclusivity. For more information on the upcoming 2023-24 dance season registration, visit www.tbsvaldosta.com or www.facebook.com/borntodancelovetodance.
