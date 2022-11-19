VALDOSTA – Second Harvest of South Georgia has changed the day of Thanksgiving for Thousands food giveaway.
The event will be held Wednesday, Nov. 23, instead of the originally scheduled Tuesday, Nov. 22, according to Second Harvest of South Georgia, the event sponsor.
The giveaway starts at 7 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, at Valdosta High School, organizers said in a statement, adding "we apologize for any inconvenience this may cause."
