VALDOSTA – Lowndes County residents or visitors can now send a text message to 911 for help in an emergency.
While Lowndes County 911 emphasizes calls are still the best and fastest way to contact 911, text messages are an option when a call may not be possible, county officials said in a statement.
“Lowndes County 911 still encourages residents and visitors to our community to call 911 in the event of an emergency but adding the text to 911 capability will help make emergency services more accessible, and safer for anyone in need of help but are unable to call,” Lowndes County 911 Director Danny Weeks said.
Can I send a text to 911?
Lowndes County has implemented Text to 911 for wireless callers, county officials said.
Carriers providing Text to 9-1-1 services within our area are AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, T-Mobile, Southern Linc.
Texting to 911 is not available in most areas, county officials said, and should only be used when unable to make a voice call to 911.
How to text 911 in an emergency:
Enter the numbers “911” in the “To” field, county officials said.
The first text message to 911 should be brief and contain the location of the emergency and type of help needed.
Push the “Send” button.
Be prepared to answer questions and follow instructions from the 911 call taker.
Text in simple words – do not use abbreviations.
Keep text messages brief and concise.
Things to know if needing to text 9-1-1:
Text location information is not equal to current location technology.
As with all text messages, 911 messages can take longer to receive, can get out of order or may not be received.
Text to 911 is not available if roaming.
A text or data plan is required to place a text to 911.
If texting to 911 is not available in the area, or is temporarily unavailable, people will receive a message indicating that texting 911 is not available and to contact 911 by other means.
Photos and videos cannot be sent to 911 at this time, county officials said.
Text to 911 cannot include more than one person. Do not send your emergency text to anyone other than 911, county officials said.
Do not text and drive
"You must subscribe to your wireless carrier’s text or data plan in order to make or receive text messages," county officials said. "Unlike voice calls to 911, you cannot send a text message to 911 without a service plan.
"Lowndes County advises residents to remember do not text and drive and be prepared to answer questions and follow instructions from the 911 call taker. Residents should not text photos, video or emojis to 911, as these files cannot be received through Text to 911. Also, residents should not abuse the Text to 911 service by texting a false report or prank messages as they can be identified and located.
"In emergencies, response times are critical," county officials added. "Always call 911 if you can, text if you cannot."
