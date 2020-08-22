VALDOSTA – Wild Adventures Theme Park has cancelled its annual “Terror in the Wild” event in lieu of a new food festival called “The Pumpkin Spice Festival.”
Terror in the Wild was an event that, as its name states, allowed guests to enter different “scare zones” and haunted attractions. According to park officials, this type of event is not possible with current state and Centers for Disease Control guidelines.
Instead, the park will be crafting a food festival around one of the season's most beloved tastes: pumpkin spice.
The Pumpkin Spice Festival will be every weekend from Sept. 26 through Nov. 1. There will be several pumpkin-spiced food items, including pumpkin spice funnel cake, pumpkin spice cotton candy, The Mighty Pumpkin Colossal Shake and pumpkin maple pulled pork sandwiches.
“Around this time each year, people start looking forward to all the new pumpkin spice items that show up in stores and restaurants,” said Molly Deese, Wild Adventures vice president and general manager. “So, we decided to give everyone something even bigger to look forward to: an entire food festival dedicated to pumpkin spice.”
Halloween won't be forgotten as kids will still be given the opportunity to stop by trick-Or-treat stations throughout the park and participate in Mr. Bones Glow Experience.
“We are excited to provide a fun and socially distanced way for families to enjoy traditional fall activities with The Pumpkin Spice Festival,” Deese said.
The first weekend of the festival, Sept. 26-27, will be Passholder Appreciation Weekend when passholders can bring a friend to the park for free.
To purchase tickets online or find out more info, visit wildadventures.com.
