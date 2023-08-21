HAHIRA – Musical creativity and community spirit are taking center stage as the Suwannee Riverkeeper Songwriting Contest prepares to showcase 10 finalists.
The songwriters, hailing from Florida, Georgia and Tennessee, represent an array of genres, from folk to blues, and even a mining protest chant.
The Riverkeeper Songwriting Contest is held by the WWALS Watershed Coalition, a nonprofit charity committed to promoting a healthy watershed with clean, swimmable, fishable and drinkable water, organizers said.
Since June 2012, WWALS has advocated for the conservation and stewardship of the surface waters and groundwater in the Suwannee River Basin and Estuary, South Georgia and North Florida.
According to Sara Jay Jones, the contest promises a night of melodies, food and advocacy, as attendees gather at the finals Friday evening, Sept. 22, at the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts.
“We’re gonna rock the autumn equinox. Thanks to our sponsors so far: Georgia Power, Brooksco Dairy, Landis International, Michael Smith, Clyde Butcher Gallery, Great Dame, Georgia Beer Company, Azalea City Woman’s Club, Agri-Supply, Olympia Bend Shooting Range and Jack’s Chophouse. You, too, can be a sponsor,” she said.
According to a statement from event organizers: “All 10 songs were so good we couldn’t decide, so we accepted them all as finalists. The diverse range of musical talent comprises six songwriters from Florida, three from Georgia and one from Tennessee, embodying the varied musical landscapes of the region.”
Shannon Hill Park, known for its outdoor recreational spaces and limited playground equipment, will serve as the backdrop for the harmonious event and offers much more than musical entertainment, with a catered sit-down meal, thought-provoking speakers, a silent auction and even a kayak raffle, organizers said.
Gretchen Quarterman, executive director of WWALS, emphasized the significance of community support in the organization’s endeavors.
“Your ticket or sponsorship helps support everything WWALS does, from water-quality tests, paddle outings and swimming & boating lessons, to chainsaw cleanups and beyond to advocacy to stop trash at its sources, strip mines and pipelines. We work for water trails, solar power and the right to clean water, with growing engagement for youth and marginalized communities,” she said.
The 10 songwriter finalists, each bringing their unique flavor to the contest, were introduced along with insights into their musical backgrounds:
– Cindy Bear, Jacksonville, Fla., co-writing a folk song with Susan Grandy. “Cindy Bear is half of Bear and Robert (row-bear) with Franc Robert, who are an award-winning singer-songwriter duo from Jacksonville, Fla.”
– Kyle “Bird” Chamberlain, Lake Park, with a blues song. “Echols County resident who loves the water and music.”
– Jane Fallon, Dunedin, Fla., with a singer songwriter-folk song. “I love writing songs about history and the environment, and songwriting contests that encourage these things have always been of interest.”
– Peter B. Gallagher, St. Petersburg, Fla., with a Florida folk music song. “I am a Florida native who has been a professional writer since I was 17 years old.”
– Bacon James, Gainesville, Fla., with a folk song. “I returned to music after a long hiatus in 2023, winning first place at the annual Santa Fe Riverfest songwriting competition and playing small solo shows at local businesses and establishments across North Central Florida.”
– Anthony Melendez, Lake City, Fla., with a pop easy listening song. “Producer of kids TV shows.”
– Terry Pinder, DeLeon Springs, Fla., co-writing with Sharon Pinder. “Retired mail carrier and life-long musician and songwriter.”
– David Rodock, Adel, with an “amerikinda” song. “Daddy dhaveed.”
– Kevin Stephenson, Valdosta, with a country song. “He enjoys telling stories through the art of writing and has written songs performed at various events over the past 30 years.”
– Robert Thatcher, Signal Mountain, Tenn., with a folk / bluegrass / Americana song. “I’m from Tennessee, but some of my ancestors settled around White Springs, Fla.”
Headliner Katherine Ball and the finalists will grace the stage, with the three judges awarding prizes for the best overall song, best song from within and outside the Suwannee River Basin, as well as the best song in each genre.
For more information, visit the official WWALS website at www.wwals.net.
