ATLANTA — Ahead of the 2024 legislative session, Republican leaders announced plans to address teen social media use and cyberbullying.
Lt. Gov. Burt Jones and Senate Majority Caucus Chair Sen. Jason Anavitarte, R–Dallas, announced the topic as a legislative priority during a press conference early in the week.
“Parents and schools need our attention and unwavering support in their efforts to build healthy communities by limiting the negative impacts of social media,” Anavitarte said. “The mental health of our children and limiting outlets for bullying are critical, and I believe this is a key first step in addressing these issues.”
According to a news release, the proposed legislation would require social media companies to take concrete steps to verify the age of their users.
Existing rules requiring schools to monitor bullying and to educate students and teachers on bullying would be updated to reflect the realities of modern technology, according to the announcement. Social media companies would also be required to remove features they know or find to be addictive to children, according to Republican lawmakers.
“This legislation will be a critical step toward age verification, removing addictive content, and cracking down on cyberbullying in the social media landscape,” Jones said. Our goal is to ensure we’re safeguarding students against the harmful aspects of social media while maintaining their ability to learn, grow and connect with the world around them. It is time for policymakers to prioritize real solutions for parents, and in Georgia, we are committed to leading the way.”
In May, United States Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy issued an advisory on the negative effects of social media on the mental health of teens.
In the advisory, Murthy referenced recent research that indicated the risk for poor mental health outcomes such as symptoms of depression and anxiety due to social media usage.
Research also suggests that social media may perpetuate body dissatisfaction, disordered eating behaviors, social comparison, and low self-esteem, especially among adolescent girls.
According to Murthy’s advisory, 46% of adolescents age 13-17 said social media makes them feel worse; 40% said it makes them feel neither better nor worse; and only 14% said it makes them feel better about their body image.
Additionally, 64% of adolescents are “often” or “sometimes” exposed to hate-based content through social media. Studies have also shown a relationship between social media use and poor sleep quality, reduced sleep duration, sleep difficulties and depression among youth.
Among Murthy’s recommendations in his May advisory was that policymakers take “steps to strengthen safety standards and limit access in ways that make social media safer for children of all ages, better protect children’s privacy, support digital and media literacy, and fund additional research.”
Several states have instituted measures to restrict social media access by children while Congressional leaders have proposed a law at the federal level.
In June, Louisiana lawmakers passed a bill banning “interactive computer services” from allowing people under 18 to sign up for their own accounts without parental consent. Utah and Arkansas lawmakers have passed bills requiring minors to get the consent of a guardian before using social media.
Alabama Congresswoman Katie Britt is among a handful of lawmakers sponsoring the bipartisan Protecting Kids on Social Media Act, which would ban children under 13 from social media and establish a nationwide age verification pilot program.
The federal proposal would also require social media platforms to verify the age of their users, prohibit the use of algorithmic recommendation systems on individuals under age 18, and require parental or guardian consent for social media users under age 18.
The 2024 legislative session in Georgia begins in January.
