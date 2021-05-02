VALDOSTA – A 14-year-old was in critical condition this weekend and a 16-year-old relative detained following a shooting incident, according to a statement from the Valdosta Police Department.
At approximately 4 p.m. Saturday, May 1, a 14-year-old was shot along the 2100 block of Melrose Drive, police said.
Police arrived along with emergency medical services. The teenager was taken to the hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, according to an initial report from the VPD. Police did not disclose where the teen was wounded.
"Through investigation, detectives have detained a 16-year-old relative of the victim," according to the VPD statement.
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families that are involved in this tragic incident,” Police Chief Leslie Manahan said in a statement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.