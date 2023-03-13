VALDOSTA – One-hundred-and-seventy-two participants from the Valdosta community started their weight loss journey with the YMCA’s Team Lean Challenge in January and marked their successes March 3.
Team Lean has been a staple of the YMCA for years, YMCA representatives said in a statement. The eight-week program is open to the public that allows for both individual male and female or teams of four to five participants.
“It is a huge blessing to host such an incredible event, especially to witness participants excitement when they see progress in their wellness journey. Our mission is to build a healthier and happier community, and to ensure that all participants understand by the end of the eight weeks it is not over, we are just beginning. Thank you to all the staff and participants that helped to make this event a success,” said Rose Nimmo, YMCA health and wellness director.
Participants visited the YMCA for weekly weigh-ins and were given full use of YMCA facilities and the 80-plus group fitness classes.
Specified workouts were provided by YMCA fitness coaches along with one-on-one work.
“The program is two months long, and by the end of that time, participants will be accustomed to taking that time to exercise. They’ve learned to adjust their lifestyles and become consistent exercisers,” Larry Tobey, Valdosta YMCA president and chief executive officer, said.
The 2023 participants lost a total of 1,284 pounds, according to YMCA representatives.
Cash prizes were awarded to the top five individual male and females and the top five teams.
"Congratulations to everyone that participated in the 2023 Team Lean eight week Healthy Weight loss challenge," representatives said.
"Thank you to our sponsors SGMC, Pepsi, Tropical Smoothie, Jimmy Johns, Chick-fil-a, Chicken Salad Chick, Academy Sports/Outdoors, Surcheros and YMCA Myzone.
View all the results at www.Teamlean.com/association/valdosta-ymca/standings/
Registration for the 2024 Team Lean is already open.
TOP FIVE TEAMS
1. 4 Dawgs and a Cane, 9.82%
Gary V. Prine, 12.04%
Dennis Grady, 9.78%
Ed Branch, 9.44%
Russell Boucher, 9.41%
Shauna Branch, 8.41%
2. McSlim Wannabes, 8.90%
Jody Mcswain, 10.41%
Kim Mcswain, 8.80%
Mickey Mcswain, 8.29%
Lori Mcswain, 7.45%
3. The Slimpsons, 8.75%
Nick Cassidy, 11.88%
Jasmine Dawson, 10.10%
Joshua Dawson, 9.12%
Jessica Ricketson, 3.89%
4. Southern Builders Supply, 8.68%
Stoney Gaskins, 12.15%
Matt Wilder, 10.45%
Brianna Holley, 5.03%
John Bonner, 4.40%
5. DDA - The Chunky Bytes, 7.06%
William Elkin, 10.34%
John Harper, 9.62%
Anthony Harrell, 5.05%
Perry Tillman, 5.01%
Deborah Adams, 4.94%
TOP FIVE MALES
1 David Miller, 11.88%
2 Andrew Frost, 10.19%
3 Rob McGhin, 9.41%
4 Nathan Faircloth, 8.79%
5 Alan Sanderson, 7.39%
TOP FIVE FEMALES
1. Karen Banks, 14.18%
2. Susan Nimmo, 10.02%
3. Bennie Wright, 9.22%
4. Emily Hydrick, 6.77%
5. Diane Carter, 6.37%
