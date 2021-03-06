VALDOSTA – After 16 years of being an educator, Dr. Jamie Foster-Hill received an award in late February for her work.
She was recognized as the 2021 Young Professional of the Year by the Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce during a chamber dinner at the James H. Rainwater Conference Center.
She was one of four category finalists.
Foster-Hill is a special education lead teacher at Pine Grove Middle School, teaching English/language arts and science, and is the section president of the Valdosta-Lowndes Metropolitan Chapter of the National Council of Negro Women.
“This is my first time being nominated for this prestigious award and I am beyond grateful for this honor,” she said. “To be the Young Professional of the Year definitely says a lot about me, my work ethics and my contributions to my community, and I just want to continue to be a positive inspiration to others.”
While the 37-year-old recipient said she is grateful for the nomination, she added the nod was beyond her “wildest dreams.”
She said she was overcome with excitement and joy as she waited to learn if she’d won the award the evening of the dinner.
Though Foster-Hill works to put a smile on the faces of other people, she said she couldn’t remove the smile from her face that evening.
“I felt a sense of excitement and relief to know that all of my hard work has not gone unnoticed,” Foster-Hill said. “Service is a way of life for me, and I am always ready and willing to serve.”
She doesn’t teach for the income or the outcome but for the ability to touch her students’ lives, she said, calling teaching “the work of the heart.”
“Being the 2021 Young Professional of the Year is that much more rewarding because it shows that I’m not only making a positive difference in my school but I am also making a positive difference in my community,” she said.
Throughout her nearly two-decade career span, Foster-Hill has taught pre-kindergarten all the way up to college as she was a part-time instructor at Valdosta State University for six years.
At Pine Grove, she is the public relations coordinator, the Lowndes Youth Leadership Exploration and Development program sponsor, school leadership team member and the Ladies of Excellence co-sponsor.
Coming from a bloodline of educators, teaching is part of Hill’s DNA.
Her grandmother, Laverne Richardson, is a retired teacher and her mom, Dr. Lana Foster, is a teacher. Hill’s sister, Karla Dickerson, is an assistant principal and she said her aunts are all educators, including former educator Dr. Beverley Richardson-Blake.
Dickerson and Foster, along with Foster-Hill’s dad, James, gave Foster-Hill the desire to want to make a difference in the community.
“I enjoy coming to work every single day because no two days are the same, and I love witnessing that lightbulb moment for my students when things just click for them,” Foster-Hill said.
She loves being able to inspire students and help transform their lives daily; this is her best moment as a teacher.
Foster-Hill looks to God for strength, guidance and balance when times in her career become difficult.
“I start each day by reading my morning devotions. I often reflect on a poem entitled, ‘A Teacher’s Prayer,’ that I read often,” she said.
“It is written by an unknown author and says, ‘Lord, enable me to teach with wisdom, for I help shape the mind. Equip me to teach with truth, for I help to shape the conscience. Encourage me to teach with vision, for I help to shape the future. Empower me to teach with love, for I help to shape the world.”
