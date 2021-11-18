VALDOSTA – City school system recognized 11 Teachers of the Year and named the 2021-22 system-wide Teacher of the Year at a banquet earlier this week.
The school system hosted more than 150 guests at the James H. Rainwater Conference
Center to present each of the schools Teachers of the Year.
Valdosta City Schools Teachers of the Year: Gregory Vaughn (J.L. Lomax Elementary), Dr. Danielle Croft (Pinevale Elementary), Tieka Skrine (S.L. Mason Elementary), Holly Penland (Sallas Mahone Elementary), Patricia Ewing (W.G. Nunn Elementary), Alex Robinson (J.L. Newbern Middle), Kimberly Christian (Valdosta Middle), Eleshia Turner (Valdosta High), Marcus Shelton (Horizon Academy), William Ferrebee (Horne Learning Center), Shirley Lucas (Valdosta Early College Academy).
Penland was named the 2021-22 system-wide Teacher of the Year.
At the Tuesday ceremony, Penland said it was the second time she had cried that day.
She was surprised by her family as she entered the banquet; they had traveled from Atlanta to celebrate the occasion with her.
“This is for my dad who passed away, he raised me and I know he would be so proud. I am here because of my team, my family and the kids that I teach,” Penland said. “I just did not know it was going to be me and I am so honored.”
Penland is a first-grade teacher at Sallas Mahone Elementary School; she has been teaching for eight years.
Dr. Artrice Haugabrook, Sallas Mahone Elementary School principal, said, “This is very exciting for our school. Mrs. Penland is a great teacher; she will carry this torch proudly and I am honored to have her a part of my staff.”
Nicole Anderson, 2020-21 system-wide Teacher of the Year, introduced each Teacher of the Year as they accepted their plaque from Valdosta City Schools Superintendent Dr. Todd Cason.
In addition to a plaque, the school system presented each Teacher of the Year with a a gift basket comprised of gifts from TOTY community and school sponsors.
