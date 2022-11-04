VALDOSTA — Columbus Arren Carter III was named Valdosta City Schools Teacher of the Year.
Carter is the first teacher to represent Pinevale Elementary School.
“I am inspired to return to work each and every day to be there for the kids,” Carter said. “I appreciate Valdosta City Schools and Pinevale Elementary for all the opportunities and experiences. I have no plans to go anywhere else.”
In his application, Carter wrote, “I do not take the role of ‘School Dad’ lightly. Being a consistent role model in their lives who holds them accountable is what they need. However, it is led with respect and love. My students will see their ‘School Dad’ hold the chains at their football games, sign up to work with the after-school program and even get extra tutoring from me at the Boys and Girls Club on Toombs Street.”
Carter said he is grateful to stand beside his sister, Alyssa Carter, from W.G. Nunn Elementary School as Teacher of the Year. Both grew up as Vikings but are now teaching as Wildcats.
The 13th Annual TOTY banquet had more than 220 guests in attendance.
Jennifer Steedley, director of public relations said, “Our first banquet in 2009 we had just over 70 guests, last year – still battling COVID, we had 148 guests, but tonight ... we have over 220 guests celebrating the best of the best in Valdosta City Schools.”
Following the welcome by Kelisa Brown, city school board co-chair, Holly Penland, 2021-22 VCS TOTY, of Sallas Mahone Elementary School introduced all 11 teachers.
Valdosta Schools Superintendent Dr. Todd Cason said, “Tonight’s announcement will go down in history. Since keeping records of the VCS Teachers of the Year, there have only been four gentleman to hold the title for our school system.
“In kindergarten, when tasked with drawing a picture of what he wanted to be when he grew up, he drew a picture of himself surrounded by lots of little people. Under the picture it said, ‘When I grow up, I want to have hundreds of children,’ and since teaching, this ‘School Dad’ definitely is living out his dream.”
Each TOTY received a plaque and gift bags and baskets full of prizes and donations from community partners and sponsors.
2023 Teachers of the Year:
Tiffany Adkins, J.L. Lomax Elementary School
Alyssa Carter, W.G. Nunn Elementary School
Leslie McAllister, S.L. Mason Elementary School
Marian Lyons, Sallas-Mahone Elementary School
Gary Moore, J.L. Newbern Middle School
Krystal Hamilton, Valdosta Middle School
Rolando Canelon, Valdosta Early College Academy
Cameron Williams, Horizon Academy
Kendal Daughtrey, Valdosta High School
Dr. Sametha Ross, Horne Learning Center
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.