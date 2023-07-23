Tech and AI are capturing all the hype but look to fundamental indicators
In recent times, investor expectations have shown a concerning trend of becoming detached from the realities of the market.
The focus on technology and artificial intelligence has largely kept investors engaged and buying, creating a sense of enthusiasm that seems to overshadow other factors.
However, the recent ADP employment report has managed to jolt the market, if only temporarily, reminding investors that they should exercise caution and not solely rely on the prospects of futuristic technologies that are still years away from full development.
Fundamental Factors Exert Influence
In the middle of the 2023 summer, for example, the Nasdaq 100 experienced a significant dip of over 1.5%, and small-cap stocks fell by 2.6% before making a partial recovery.
This episode serves as a valuable reminder that investors should not blindly load up on risk assets solely based on their enthusiasm for a technology that is yet to fully materialize.
Despite the market seemingly pricing in a 5.25% Fed Funds rate as the base case scenario, it is crucial to acknowledge that current events and fundamental factors still exert influence on the markets.
Investor Sentiment Moves Quickly
The return of fear into the market, even if temporary, highlights the importance of considering the broader landscape.
While it may be possible (if not likely) that a quarter-point hike in interest rates could occur later this year, it is intriguing to witness how quickly fear can resurface and impact market sentiment.
This serves as a reminder that investor sentiment can shift rapidly and maintaining a balanced perspective is key.
Taking a closer look at the employment report, it is not surprising to find that the leisure and entertainment sector were the primary drivers of job gains.
However, it is worth noting that the construction industry was responsible for nearly 100,000 jobs added in the past month. This contradicts the prevailing notion that manufacturing-adjacent industries are currently experiencing significant challenges.
This disparity in job growth highlights the need for investors to thoroughly analyze market dynamics rather than relying on generalizations.
By scrutinizing specific sectors and understanding their performance, investors can gain valuable insights and make more informed decisions.
Have a Well-Rounded Investment Strategy
While the tech sector and AI continue to capture investors’ attention, it is essential to remember that the market is still influenced by real-time events and fundamental indicators.
The rapid pace of technological advancements should not overshadow the importance of a well-rounded investment strategy.
By considering both the potential of emerging technologies and the current market landscape, investors can better position themselves for long-term success.
Aaron Taylor is with Bush Wealth Management.
