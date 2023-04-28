VALDOSTA – The multi-talented and versatile Tip “T.I.” Harris is scheduled to perform this weekend at Wild Adventures Theme Park.
“Aside from his contributions in entertainment including 10 hit albums, multiple Grammys, Billboard BET and American Music Awards, countless blockbuster movies and top-rated television shows, Tip ‘T.I.’ Harris has made an indelible mark on the world of business,” according to information released by Wild Adventures.
He is an artist, entrepreneur and activist who has amassed a business empire to include a record label, a 10-year old clothing line (Akoo, which stands for “A King of Oneself”), a real estate holdings company, production company, nonprofit organization (Harris Community Works).
Harris served on the mayor of Atlanta’s Transition Team, where he focused on policy and legislation; he serves on the Reimagining Atlanta Task Force, aimed at creating restorative practices and a community-driven approach to addressing incarceration.
“He has been recognized most recently as a thought leader at the United States Capitol and during the Operation Hope and Forbes Magazine business conferences. His community focus is around driving economic mobility and equity in vulnerable, underserved communities,” according to his bio information. “Harris was also awarded the first-ever ‘Voice of the Culture’ award by ASCAP and is the host of a new No. 1 rated podcast, ‘expediTIously with Tip ‘T.I.’ Harris.’”
T.I. is scheduled to perform 8 p.m. Saturday, April 29, Wild Adventures Theme Park. More information: Visit wildadventures.com.
