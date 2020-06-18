VALDOSTA – Four people have been arrested after a fight involving two people swinging swords after a third person dispensed pepper spray, according to authorities.
At 11:15 p.m. Wednesday, Valdosta Police Department patrol officers responded to a 911 call about a reported dispute and arrived at a residence near the 1100 block of West Magnolia Street, according to authorities. Upon arrival, officers encountered a group of people fighting in the road, authorities said.
Two people were swinging swords at a man trying to fight back, according to authorities. The swordsmen were arrested after officers repeatedly ordered them to drop their weapons, authorities said.
Camille Williams, 22, and Donte Williams, 23, of Valdosta were sent to Lowndes County Jail charged with felony counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, felony counts of possession of a knife during the commission of a felony and misdemeanor counts of obstruction of a law enforcement officer, according to authorities.
Lennard Thomas, 49, of Valdosta was taken to South Georgia Medical Center for treatment from "injuries received from the swords" and was released, authorities stated, but Thomas has been charged with misdemeanor battery, police said.
Through the police investigation, officers determined a man had previously been at the residence and sprayed a woman in the face with pepper spray which resulted in the sword confrontation, police said.
Thomas' brother, Anthony Thomas, 50, of Valdosta was arrested and charged with a misdemeanor count of obstruction of a law enforcement officer, according to authorities, after a man arrived on the scene and started grabbing his brother, impeding the officers from making the arrest.
The Thomas brothers were transported to Lowndes County Jail after their arrests, authorities said.
"Our officers did an outstanding job in de-escalating the situation and taking everyone into custody peacefully," VPD Chief Leslie Manahan said in a statement. "This was a fast-moving situation and our officers handled it perfectly."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.