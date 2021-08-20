VALDOSTA – Dirty Bird and the Flu, originally tapped to headline the Suwannee Riverkeeper Songwriting Contest show this weekend, will not perform, according to organizers.
However, the contest will continue 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, at the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts Art Park, off North Patterson Street.
"Scott Perkins and his band, Little Perks in Paradise, are coming from Atlanta to play as a headliner," John Quarterman, Suwannee riverkeeper, said.
Online tickets costing $10 are available at wwals.net/pictures/2021-08-21--songwriting/ until Aug. 20. Door tickets are $12 each.
Visit wwals.net/ for more information.
