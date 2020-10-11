TIFTON – A suspect in the stabbing death of a 9-year-old girl is being held in the Tift County Jail Sunday after being arrested in Lowndes County Saturday, according to information released in a law-enforcement press conference.
Alazia Johnson, a 9-year-old girl, was stabbed to death Tuesday, Oct. 6, in the area of Peterson Apartments, according to GBI reports released last week.
Saturday, Semaj Antonio Moss, 18, of Tifton, was arrested and charged with malice murder, felony murder and aggravated assault, according to the GBI.
He was picked up in Lowndes County by the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office and was transported to the Tift County Jail, authorities said Sunday morning.
Tifton Police Department and Georgia Bureau of Investigation officials held the press conference Sunday morning to make a statement regarding the case.
Tifton Police Chief Steve Hyman offered thoughts and prayers from the police department and the City of Tifton for Alazia's family. He said TPD and GBI worked around the clock to make the arrest.
GBI Special Agent in Charge Marco Jones said the case represents a "tragic and horrific crime." Alazia "became everyone's daughter" as law-enforcement worked together to solve the case.
He added that even though an arrest has been made, the investigation continues to "ensure Alazia receives the justice she deserves. ... Let us remember to pray for a mother whose heart has been broken and a family who will need strength for the coming days."
Hyman said anyone with additional information about the death can contact authorities; contact the GBI tip line, (800) 597-TIPS, or the Tifton Police Department, (229) 382-3132.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.