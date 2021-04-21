VALDOSTA — A suspect in a fatal weekend shooting in Lowndes County has turned himself in, the sheriff said Wednesday.
Justin Williams, 29, of Valdosta was wanted on a murder warrant, Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk said. He surrendered himself around 2 p.m. Wednesday, Paulk said.
Leon Thomas Jr., 31, of Brooks County was killed after an argument at a Valdosta nightclub early Saturday, the sheriff said.
City police were called out to a report of an argument at a nightclub in the 4100 block of Bemiss Road between 2:30-3 a.m., Saturday, Paulk said. The argument began as a dispute among women which morphed into an argument between men which moved to the parking lot of a nearby business located in the county, which is where the shooting took place, the sheriff said.
Both Valdosta police and Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office personnel worked the crime scene, Paulk said. “It was a good example of great cooperation,” he said.
The sheriff’s office is interviewing several people in the case, Paulk said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.