VALDOSTA — An arrest has been made in a March 8 double shooting that left one person dead, Valdosta police said Thursday.
Jarod Antwan Gordon Jr., 19, of Valdosta, faces felony murder and other charges in the death of Jahnard Brooks, 21, of Valdosta, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement.
At 10:26 a.m., March 8, officers responded to a home in the 900 block of McAfina Trail after E911 received a phone call about two people being shot, police said.
Officers rendered aid; when EMTs arrived, they confirmed that Brooks was dead.
A 20-year-old woman had been wounded by a gunshot and taken to the hospital but has since been released, police said.
Gordon was taken into custody Wednesday and charged with felony murder, two felony counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, two felony counts of aggravated assault and felony possession/receiving stolen property, the police statement said.
“I am very proud of the hard work and dedication that our detectives put forth on this case. Because of their thorough investigation, the offender will be held accountable for the death of Mr. Brooks. Our thoughts continue to go out to Mr. Brooks’ family as they are facing the loss of their loved one,” Police Chief Leslie Manahan said in a statement.
The investigation is ongoing; anyone with information in this case may call the Valdosta Police Department Crime Tip Line, (229) 293-3091 or the Bureau of Investigative Services, (229) 293-3145.
