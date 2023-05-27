VALDOSTA – A teen suspect has been arrested in the shooting of three people last week on Knox Drive.
Jeremiah Elijah Scott, 19, who is also known as “Bang Out,” faced arrest warrants on charges of two felony counts of aggravated assault, one felony count of aggravated battery and two felony counts of possession of a firearm during a felony, according to a statement issued by the Valdosta Police Department.
On May 19, three men were found shot along the 2400 block of Knox Drive.
“When officers arrived on the scene, they found one victim, a 21-year-old male, with multiple gunshot wounds," police said in a statement released a few days after the incident. "As officers were providing first aid to him, other officers located a 28-year-old male and a 19-year-old male, who had gunshot wounds to their lower extremities.”
Officers found two firearms near where the three men were found, police said. One of the firearms had been filed as stolen with the Valdosta Police Department.
“When detectives attempted to speak with two of the victims at the hospital, they refused to cooperate or give them any information," police said. "One victim left the hospital against medical advice.”
The 21-year-old had the more serious injuries and was hospitalized in Florida. As of Saturday, May 27, he remained in stable but critical condition, police said.
At 4 a.m. Friday, May 26, police received information that Scott was in a 1700 block Williams Street apartment.
"Officers followed up on the information and obtained a search warrant for the apartment," police said. "The Valdosta Police Department Tactical Operations Unit was activated to execute the search warrant. Scott was found inside the apartment and was taken into custody without incident."
Scott was taken to the Lowndes County Jail.
The investigation continues, police said.
Police ask anyone with information to contact the Valdosta Police Department Bureau of Investigations, (229) 293-3145, or the crime tip line, (229) 293-3091. An anonymous tip may also be made online at www.valdostacity.com/police-department.
“I am proud of the work of our detectives who continued to put countless hours into this investigation, not to mention the dedicated teamwork from all the members of our department to find this individual and get him into custody safely,” Police Chief Leslie Manahan said in the statement.
