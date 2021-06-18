VALDOSTA – A former Californian-based boat company unveiled its first boat, building it within five months – ahead of its six-month deadline.
Its president said the company will be building two per day, eventually three down the line.
Supreme Boats, which moved into the Regal boat facility almost six months ago, celebrated its first boat off the line. The company expected six or seven months as a finish date. Don Larsen, project manager and interim plot manager, said it is all thanks to the workforce.
"We were able to bring in some of the old Regal (Boats) people that had some experience," Larsen said. "That helped a lot (and) the people here trained up quickly. They cared, they worked hard and that's what it was really about."
Getting equipment in, i.e. boat molds, materials, etc., helped speed up production too. The ensemble of about 45 employees built a wakeboard surfing boat that is one of two set for a Russian boat dealer.
Officially, this type of boat is called a tow boat.
With other manufacturers, Larsen said, the boat is about what's in front of you and where you're going. Supreme builds tow boats that are specialized for the sport performed behind the boat.
Boats like this one are built within 10 days, but for training purposes, it took about 15 days, Supreme President Paul Singer said.
"We start with the color, so we usually spray the color in the (boat) mold, then we actually back it with fiberglass, we pull that out of the mold, and then we actually start to assemble it," Singer said.
It then gets upholstered and sent to the test bay for a float test.
The boats go for about $90,000-$100,000 and are considered "value-class" in comparison to sister company Centurion.
Singer, who's also Centurion's president, said Centurion's boats are between 26-27 feet and can go for $200,000-plus.
That brand not only caters to more high-end clientele, it's also the main reason Supreme left California for Valdosta.
Shortly before Supreme left its shared home in Merced, Calif., Centurion was producing five boats per day. The demand was increasing for both boat brands, but Centurion's production left no room for Supreme to ramp up its production.
Singer said the search for a new home became fortuitous as the old Regal Boats facility was up for sale. The location has proper space for equipment and meant the company required no extra construction/renovations to move in.
Mayor Scott James Matheson said the company’s move-in was just classy, adding it meant the world to the area coming here.
“They said we’re exiting (and) we’re going to do everything in our power to try and get somebody to occupy that land,” Matheson said. “It was a $150,000 investment for us (and) $150,000 for Brian Kemp, our governor, as well as the State of Georgia just to help see you guys get up and operating.”
The move will allow the company to branch out – a restart for the brand.
"We've just never put any horsepower behind the brand prior," Singer said. "Now we can take our marketing, we can set up our own production line and offer up our own distribution network."
Supreme already builds 21-foot and 23-foot boats, but it will add 21-foot and 24-foot boats to its production line, attempting to drive the volume.
"We have new dealers that are signing up, it feels like, weekly,” he said “So we think we're going to go from building a few hundred boats per year with Supreme (and) we think we're going to get close to 1,000 boats within the next few years."
To do so, Supreme will need a full workforce.
It’s at about 50% now, according to Valdosta-Lowndes Development Authority Vice President Andrea Schruijer, given that Supreme Boats provides 90 jobs to the community.
Filling it should be an easy task, she said, as the demand for these boats becomes more apparent. The COVID-19 pandemic increased people’s desires to go outside.
“Recreational vehicles or anything that you could do outdoors has really surged in manufacturing – there’s a lot of demand for it,” Schruijer said.
Singer said Supreme hasn’t relocated any of its workforce from California, not for lack of offering, but said it’s willing to relocate people should people desire to work in Valdosta.
Lowndes County Commission Chairman Bill Slaughter said the value Supreme has placed on its workforce is something special, given the fact it reached out to Regal’s former staff.
“Some employees came with Supreme, but a lot of you were already in this community,” he said. “They recognized you folks and what I kept hearing was the deep appreciation they have for quality employees that are willing to do their job and do it with a passion.
“The first place they went to was to look at you folks, know that you had those quality attributes within you to help them build a product they wanted to produce,” Slaughter said.
Supreme Boats will produce one boat a day for the remainder of June and will move to producing two per day in July. By November, the company will move to making three per day.
