VALDOSTA – Screening numbers and medical supplies topped a hospital authority teleconference Friday morning.
The Hospital Authority of Valdosta and Lowndes County held a special called meeting Friday morning to discuss South Georgia Medical Center's COVID-19 procedures and to review and certify a report from the authority's medical executive committee.
In his report, Ronnie Dean, SGMC chief executive officer, informed members that five entrances to the main hospital have been closed to uphold CDC guidelines. The new "main entrance" will funnel people through the adjacent parking garage, he said.
The hospital executive also reiterated the change in visitation guidelines to authority members.
“We are not asking about travel anymore because it’s in the community. This isn’t about travel. It’s about contact,” Dean added.
He said guidelines will continue to shift as needed.
“This will not be the last enhancement to the visitation guidelines,” he explained.
Dean said 883 people had been screened via the COVID-19 drive-through screening station by the end of Thursday, and the station will continue until it is no longer needed.
He followed up that testing supplies remain limited, but persons who are screened and evaluated for the coronavirus will get tested.
After being asked about hospitals around the country being short on medical supplies, Dean said SGMC is "well supplied" at the current time.
Dr. Brian Dawson, SGMC chief medical officer, added the hospital has enough respirator masks to last a month, a three-week supply of personal protective gear with more incoming and 41 ventilators available, not counting the 18 ventilators in hospital operating rooms.
Additionally, members approved the medical executive committee's recommendations approving the credentialing of some SGMC physicians.
