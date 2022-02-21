Mostly clear. Low 57F. Winds light and variable..
Wes Taylor
VALDOSTA — Lowndes County Schools Superintendent Wes Taylor announced his retirement Feb. 21. Taylor said he intends to retire July 1. He has served as superintendent for 10 years.
This is a developing story that will be updated.
