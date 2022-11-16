ATLANTA — U.S Sen. Raphael Warnock’s campaign, along with other Democratic entities, is suing the state to allow for Saturday voting ahead of the Dec. 6 runoff.
Warnock is in the runoff with Republican challenger Herschel Walker, but the state’s new election law, approved by Republican lawmakers in 2021, has limited the amount of time allowed for runoff voting.
“Republicans are once again attempting to rig the system to disenfranchise voters' right to participate in our democracy,” said Christie Roberts, executive director of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee. “Democrats are committed to fighting back against the Republican campaign of voter suppression and protecting the right of Georgians to early vote on Saturday.”
The new law shortened the runoff period from at least two months, to now one month out. The law (SB 202) also prevents early voting on the second Saturday before a runoff if the preceding Thursday or Friday are state holidays. Nov. 26 is two days after Thanksgiving and one day after a state observed holiday for Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee’s birthday.
According the law, if “such second Saturday follows a public and legal holiday occurring on the Thursday or Friday immediately preceding such second Saturday, or if such second Saturday immediately precedes a public and legal holiday occurring on the following Sunday or Monday, such advance voting shall not be held on such second Saturday but shall be held on the third Saturday prior to such primary or election beginning at 9 a.m. and ending at 5 p.m.”
“The Secretary of State’s guidance regarding Saturday runoff voting is deeply concerning for anyone who believes in the right to vote, and it clearly contradicts Georgia law,” said Rebecca DeHart, Democratic Party of Georgia executive director.
In response to the lawsuit — filed in the Superior Court of Fulton County — Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger accused Warnock and Democratic allies of trying to change Georgia law right before an election based on their political preferences.
"If recent elections prove one thing, it’s that voters expect candidates to focus on winning at the ballot box — not at the courthouse,” Raffensperger said. “…Instead of muddying the water and pressuring counties to ignore Georgia law, Sen. Warnock should be allowing county election officials to continue preparations for the upcoming runoff.”
Warnock and Walker are headed to a runoff after neither candidate won more than 50% of votes in the Nov. 8 general election.
Runoff elections typically see less turnout, specifically among minority voters, which typically vote Democrat.
“Illegal attempts to block Saturday voting are another desperate attempt by career politicians to squeeze the people out of their own democracy and to silence the voices of Georgians,” said Quentin Fulks, Warnock for Georgia campaign manager. “We’re aggressively fighting to protect Georgia voters' ability to vote on Saturday.”
Early voting in the runoff is scheduled for Nov. 28 through Dec. 2.
The Georgia seat was initially expected to determine which party would control the U.S. Senate. However, Democrats kept 50 seats following general elections in other states, allowing them to maintain the majority as Democrat Vice President Kamala Harris is the tie-breaking vote in the senate.
