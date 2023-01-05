ATLANTA — The Georgia Council for Recovery has released its legislative priorities at the federal, state, and local levels for 2023 that aim to advance addiction recovery policies and services.
In Georgia, more than 1,900 people died of drug-related causes in 2021, a 38.8% increase over data from the previous year, according to Neil Campbell, executive director of GCR. Fentanyl overdoses are the No. 1 cause of death among U.S. adults ages 18-45. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports nearly 108,000 people died of drug overdoses in the United States last year — a 50% jump over 2020.
“Georgia is facing an epidemic regarding addiction; our public servants must provide new funding to support peer-led recovery programs,” Campbell said. “2023 is a critical year for people and communities across Georgia. It is essential that we make 2023 the year Georgia treats recovery from Substance Use Disorder (addiction) as a priority public health issue.”
More than 800,000 people are in recovery from Substance Use Disorder (SUD) across Georgia. The Georgia Council for Recovery also plans to expand its work in local communities across Georgia to increase membership in the Georgia Communities Working Group on Addiction and Recovery.
“The number of medical cases are up at historic levels post-COVID, and it is essential that Georgia responds accordingly with increased funding,” said Jeff Breedlove, chief of policy for GCR. “In 2023 the Georgia Council for Recovery will work with the Georgia Congressional Delegation to increase their public support for the Georgia Recovery Community.
Among Georgia Council for Recovery’s 2023 legislative agenda are:
• Expanding funding at the state level for Recovery Community Organizations, CARES Warm Line and CARES Academy. The Warm Line (1-844-326-5400) is answered by people with lived experience in substance use recovery who listen to and provide support to those struggling with addiction and in need of someone to talk to confidentially; Thew Academy entails a week of informal lectures and interactive workshops that enable CARES participants to provide quality peer recovery support services.
• Securing a vote and voice for peers and families in the opioid settlement funding process. States have received billions in settlements from lawsuits from opioid manufacturers and pharmacies to combat the opioid epidemic.
• Working on legislation for standards in recovery housing.
• Requiring bars, gas stations, public libraries, schools, and single-room occupancy hotels to post an opioid antagonist kit — or drugs like naloxone that can reverse the effects of opioids — and instructional poster in an area accessible to employees.
• Growing Georgia’s legislative delegation membership in the congressional Bipartisan Addiction and Mental Health Task Force, whose goal is to advance solutions and policies to address the substance use disorder crisis, improve access to mental health care, and reduce overdose deaths.
• Supporting efforts to allow naloxone to be classified from behind-the-counter (which requires a prescription) to over-the-counter (which are available in aisles) in pharmacies
• Pass the Restoring Hope for Mental Health and Well-Being Act in Congress, which would provide investments into crisis response and mental health and substance abuse disorder needs.
• Work on zoning laws to prohibit local governments from using zoning laws to stop recovery centers and residencies
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.