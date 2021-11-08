VALDOSTA – Tiame Weldon, franchise co-owner of the Copper Closet, wants to bring affordable clothing to women with her new boutique in the Valdosta Mall.
The Copper Closet opened in September and offers a variety of items $45 and less.
The boutique gives a bright, colorful vibe and has cushion seating in the middle of the store for customers. Full-length mirrors adorn the walls and the overall persona of the store is chic.
Weldon co-owns the Copper Closet and a used-car lot in Valdosta with her husband, Allen. Both are Valdosta natives and have two children.
"The success we've had so far, this early on, has been amazing," Weldon said. "We're super excited to provide more options to Valdosta. We're so thankful for all of the support we've had from our community."
She said there was a need to provide a personal affordable shopping experience, leading her to establish the Copper Closet. The process to open the business spanned about two to three months.
Shades, shoes, mugs, stickers, crop tops, shorts, scarves, wristlets, long-sleeved and short-sleeved tops and candles are few of the items available in the boutique.
Weldon said a popular feature of her store is the do-it-yourself bracelet-making station for customers.
She chose the mall as her store location because of its close proximity to Valdosta State University. Its accessibility to the surrounding cities also was a factor, she said.
"We've had such positive feedback from the community about how affordable everything is and how nice our store is," she said. "I've had a lot of customers say they feel like they're shopping out of town in a high-end store."
The staff at the Copper Closet practices health precautions by wiping down the sales counter, sanitizing dressing rooms, using hand sanitizer and sanitizing furniture.
Weldon wants to expand her franchise by opening a few more locations, she said.
According to its website, the Copper Closet has three Georgia and three Florida sites.
More information: thecoppercloset.com, The Copper Closet on Instagram and The Copper Closet Valdosta on Facebook.
