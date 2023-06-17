HAHIRA – Valwood School students expanded their community service to Central America with Hope Project.
Valwood Upper School students traveled to Central America to volunteer with Hope Project to help build two houses and serve at a feeding program.
Hope Project is an organization that helps people in the areas of nutrition, education, shelter and spiritual development through long-term partnerships with local people.
Brian Crouch, Spanish teacher, and Emily Ryan coordinated the opportunity for students.
“This service project directly correlates with the ‘service’ pillar of Valwood School’s mission,” school officials said in a statement.
“Valwood works to instill in its students an abiding commitment to service by fostering in them respect for others, compassion for those in need, an understanding of civic duty and a responsibility to serve the communities in which they live.”
Crouch said in addition the trip served as an immersive experience in the local culture and practice their Spanish-speaking skills.
