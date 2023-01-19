VALDOSTA – Coastal Plains Charter High School held its semi-annual graduation, Tuesday, Jan. 11, at the Lowndes High School Performing Arts Center.
Twelve students graduated, though not all were able to attend the ceremony, school officials said in a statement. Mayor Scott James Matheson served as the guest speaker.
The mayor offered initial congratulatory remarks to the Georgia Bulldogs for winning the national championship to segue into how important it is to work hard, even against what may seem like impossible odds.
He encouraged the students to continue to work hard, adding “there will always be people along the way who will discourage you but there will always be those who stand ready to encourage you; latch on to the latter group.”
Kip McLeod, site director, thanked family and friends for being a source of encouragement, while Dr. Jeff Shealy, site director, encouraged students to use this success as the cornerstone of many successes to come.
Graduating students are Nehemiah Ballard, Jaquan Marnell Carter, Justin Raymond Molnar, Jordan Renee Moore, Dominic William Pratt, Javon Tyrique Reynolds, Dalton Michael Reinagel, Macie Ann Warnsing, Kyle Butler White, Jessianna Janey Fountain, Brandon Larnce Robinette, and Jennifer Segura Huizache.
Honor graduates with a 3.5 grade-point average or higher are Justin Raymond Molnar and Kyle Butler White. Molnar was also the top honor graduate with a 4.0 grade point average.
