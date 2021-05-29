VALDOSTA – A home at the 4000 block of Chadwyck Drive suffered significant fire and smoke damage early Saturday morning, according to a city statement released Saturday.
The American Red Cross is helping the family that was displaced due to the structure fire, the statement read.
The Valdosta Fire Department responded to the scene around 4:30 a.m. after neighbors called 911, according to the city.
When they arrived, they saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the home, the statement read.
The fire was extinguished in less than eight minutes and the cause of it is being investigated, the statement read.
A total of 14 fire personnel responded to the scene, according to the city.
The Valdosta Police Department and South Georgia Medical Center Emergency Medical Services assisted on-scene, the city stated.
